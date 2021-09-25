Centre to soon bring new cooperative policy: Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government will soon bring a new cooperative policy.
Shah added that the Centre will work with states to strengthen the cooperative movement.
"Ministry of Cooperation has been formed to strengthen and modernise cooperatives sector," Shah said, adding that the cooperatives will contribute towards making India a $5-trillion economy.
More to follow...
