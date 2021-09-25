Centre to soon bring new cooperative policy: Amit Shah

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 13:17 ist
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government will soon bring a new cooperative policy. 

Shah added that the Centre will work with states to strengthen the cooperative movement.

"Ministry of Cooperation has been formed to strengthen and modernise cooperatives sector," Shah said, adding that the cooperatives will contribute towards making India a $5-trillion economy. 

More to follow...

Amit Shah
Ministry of Cooperation
India News

