Centre working on new law to address spectrum issues: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is working on a law that will address all spectrum issues such as allotment of critical airwaves, its auction and reservation of the scarce natural resource.

The new law, which is likely to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, will replace the India Wireless Act, 1933, according to a report by The Economic Times quoting a senior government official.

"The idea is to create a roadmap for all wireless communication such as mobile, satellite, even for defence purposes, in harmony with the global best practices and standards," the official said.

The ministries of defence, home affairs and the Department of Space, along with the DoT, are currently working on the draft.

According to the report, the new law will be modelled on the lines of the US' Communications Act of 1934 and it will supersede several court orders. The law is also said to allow the government to auction or allocate airwaves depending upon the need of the hour.

"At present there is uncertainty and doubt in the minds of policymakers on how to best allot spectrum, especially since the Supreme Court asked for it to be auctioned. However, the Act will allow the government to use a method it deems best at that point of time," another official told the publication.

