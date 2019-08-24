C'garh Guv, CM, ex-CM condole death of Arun Jaitley

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his predecessor and BJP national vice president Raman Singh on Saturday expressed grief on the demise of former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. He breathed his last at 12.07 pm on Saturday.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"This is a personal loss to me. When Shri Jaitley was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I was a Rajya Sabha MP. Whenever I delivered my address, he always praised and encouraged me. I always got his guidance on various important issues," Governor Uikey said.

He was a senior politician, legal luminary, and an able economist, and economic reforms carried out during his tenure as FM and his contribution towards the nation will always be remembered, Uikey said in a statement.

"Shri Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Jaitley, a distinguished lawyer, served the country while successfully working at various capacities during his long political stint. He had good relations with leaders of all political parties," CM Baghel said.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh dubbed Jaitley as "sankat mochan" (troubleshooter) of the BJP and said his death had created a void that can never be filled.

"Jaitley ji had earned nationwide and worldwide recognition as an outstanding politician and an eminent lawyer. He has been credited for several landmark reforms during his tenure as finance minister," Singh said, adding that the departed leader played the role of troubleshooter during adverse situations.

"Along with the formation of Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), I got the opportunity to work with him for a long time," Singh added.