Chacko asks Cong's working presidents to take charge

AICC in-charge P C Chacko has asked three working presidents to take charge of the situation in Delhi, as Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has been hospitalised.

Chacko has now authorised the three working presidents Rajesh Lilothia, Harun Yusuf and Devender Yadav to call meetings to chalk out programmes to activate the party at booth levels.

This comes days after Sheila appointed observers in block and district units after disbanding them, which was opposed by working presidents and a section of leaders.

Chacko has written to Sheila against these decisions and rescinded it. The tussle between Chacko and a section of Congress leaders on one side and Sheila camp on the other comes amid a move to replace Sheila.

In a letter to the working presidents, a copy of which was sent to Sheila Dikshit also, he said he had directed her to keep all decisions she had taken in "abeyance" and call a meeting of working presidents to discuss all matters relating to organisations.

"As I did not get any reply (from Dikshit) and I understand that the president is indisposed, I authorise you to call meetings of DCC presidents and Block presidents in your respective areas and chalk out appropriate programmes to activate party at booth levels. You may coordinate the activities in consultations with PCC President," he said.

Last week, Chacko had written a letter to Dikshit saying a senior leader like her should not have flouted party directives and that Dikshit should restrict her confidantes from “unauthorised” actions.

A group of 29 Delhi Congress leaders wrote to outgoing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claiming, "we are shocked to know that how can such an important decision be taken when the PCC president (Dikshit) is in the hospital. This exercise requires in-depth consultation and deliberation. Hence, it seems that some people, from behind the curtains, are operating the affairs of the PCC."

The infighting in the Delhi Congress has affected the party as it is not able to capitalise on its electoral performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections where it pushed the Aam Aadmi Party to the third position.