Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in July this year, says ISRO chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • May 29 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:39 ist
It will be launched by LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath on Monday said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year. 

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration.

It will be launched by LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module will have Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

More details are awaited. 

