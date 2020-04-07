Chhattisgarh cops don coronavirus-themed attire, urge people to stay home

Two policemen in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have been moving around streets wearing coronavirus-themed outfits to make people aware about the lethality of the disease and urging them to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines to stay protected.

To make people aware about the severity of the viral infection, they laugh like devils and call themselves "corona demon".

They have been going around the town wearing red body suits with coronavirus-like spikes on it, and warning those violating the lockdown protocol.

The policemen have been repeatedly telling people that if they unnecessarily step out of their houses, they may carry the virus back home along with them.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, police personnel in parts of the country have been coming up with novel ideas to spread information about the deadly viral infection and urging people to follow the lockdown and social distancing properly.

"We introduced the idea because innovations bring a significant change in law enforcement. Everyday, we try to incorporate new ideas to create awareness about coronavirus and encourage people to follow the lockdown for the safety of all," Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

He said the two policemen, who have come up with the innovative coronavirus-themed outfit, have been urging people to maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings.

"The police personnel have also been advised to take care of their personal hygiene and social distancing when they return home from field duty," he said.

So far, there is no coronavirus case in Raigarh, but 4,986 people are kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the infection.

Most of these people have either travelled to foreign countries or other coronavirus affected states in India in the last one month.

Of the 10 COVID-19 patients reported so far in Chhattisgarh, nine have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.