Chhattisgarh government announces reduction of VAT on petrol, diesel

This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Nov 22 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 16:03 ist
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a government official said.

The move will cause a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer.

“Providing major relief to the people of the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led cabinet has decided to cut the prices of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel and petrol has been reduced by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. The state government will bear the loss of about Rs 1,000 cr..” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted. 

