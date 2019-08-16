Chidambaram welcomes PM's I-Day announcements

Lauding the announcements that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during his Independence Day speech, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter on Friday to share his thoughts.

"All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day -- Small family is a patriotic duty, Respect wealth creators, Shun single-use plastic," tweeted Chidambaram.

Singling out the second one -- respect wealth creators -- he said he hoped the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators had heard it 'loud and clear.'

"The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the issue of population explosion in his Independence Day speech stating that the small sections of citizens who are self-motivated to keep their family small contribute to the welfare of their family as well as to the good of the nation and in turn express patriotism.

Talking about wealth creators, Modi said that recognising and encouraging them was the need of the hour as they were serving the nation by contributing to the nation’s wealth creation and were an asset.

"We should not doubt our wealth creators...They should receive more honour," he said.

He also asked the nation if the first big step towards making India free from single-use plastic could be taken on 2nd October and pushed for the use of cloth bags.