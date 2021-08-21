China stepped back as Modi sent entire Army to borders: J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent the entire army to the border with China and forced them to step back during the stand-off in eastern Ladakh last year.

Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen in Uttarakhand, where elections are due early next year, Nadda said since the Modi government came to power in 2014, the armed forces have been directed to respond soundly to any misadventure by the enemy at the borders.

“Earlier, the practice was 'abhi ruko, sandesh ka intezar karo' (not now, wait for orders). But, Modi had made it clear that anybody resorting to any folly at the border, has to be responded to in full measure,” the BJP president said.

“How much we heard about China. But, when the stand-off with China took place, Modi sent the entire Army to the border and they had to step back,” Nadda said.

Nadda also mentioned that the state of Uttarakhand has given decorated generals to the Armed Forces, which include the current Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The BJP President said Modi's leadership has awakened a special confidence in the armed forces. “People used to talk about the armed forces a lot, but it is Prime Minister Modi who has given the message of standing by the armed forces,” he said.

A large section of Uttarakhand's population comprises serving and retired personnel of the armed forces and issues related to security have a special appeal among the electorate.

“Everyone prefers to celebrate Diwali at home. But Modi ji celebrates the festival with the jawans at the border. This not only boosts their morale but gives a message to the entire country that it is because of soldiers deployed along the borders that the rest of us can celebrate Diwali at home,” Nadda said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses no opportunity to mention that he hails from a family of ex-servicemen.