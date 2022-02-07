CISCE term 1 board results out: How to check your marks

CISCE class 10, 12 term 1 results declared — Here's how you can check your marks

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 10:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CISCE board on Monday announced the results for the first-term exams for classes 10 and 12. 

The ICSE and ISC results has been declared on the Council's website 'www.cisce.org'. 

Follow these steps to download your mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.cisce.org. 

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results 2021-22 Semester 1'

Step 3: Choose ICSE or ISC from the Course drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen; review and download them.

Save a printout for future reference.

You can also check your results through SMS. 

Send a message to 09248082883 with text CISCE<space><unique id>. As soon as this is done, the result message will come on the registered mobile number of the candidate.

 

