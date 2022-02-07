CISCE class 10, 12 term 1 results declared — Here's how you can check your marks

The CISCE board on Monday announced the results for the first-term exams for classes 10 and 12.
The ICSE and ISC results has been declared on the Council's website 'www.cisce.org'.
Follow these steps to download your mark sheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website, www.cisce.org.
Step 2: Click on the link 'Results 2021-22 Semester 1'
Step 3: Choose ICSE or ISC from the Course drop-down menu.
Step 4: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen; review and download them.
Save a printout for future reference.
You can also check your results through SMS.
Send a message to 09248082883 with text CISCE<space><unique id>. As soon as this is done, the result message will come on the registered mobile number of the candidate.
