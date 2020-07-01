Civil Service aspirants now allowed to change UPSC exam venue

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 will be held on October 4 with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) now allowing candidates to revise their choice of examination centres.







Usually, the preliminary examination for the coveted civil services takes place in May or June but this time it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.







Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the preliminary examination and requests received from candidates for changing their exam venue, an official statement said, the UPSC has also decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised venue choice.







The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centers for accommodating the additional candidates.







The window of submitting the revised choice will be operational in two phases -- July 7-13 and July 20-24 -- on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices.







The requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "first-apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones.







In addition, the UPSC will also make a 'withdrawal window' available to the candidates on the website during August 1-8. Candidates must note that once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances, the statement said.