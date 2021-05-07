CJI condoles passing away of former SC judge M Y Eqbal

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal before commencing the day’s judicial proceedings.

Justice Eqbal passed away on Thursday night at the age of 70 in a private hospital here.

Moments after the bench headed by the CJI assembled through video conferencing, Justice Ramana made a statement that he was shocked at the news and said a full court reference will be held later to remember the departed soul.

“There is one announcement we have to make before we start today's proceeding. I am sorry to inform the members of bar and bench. Former Judge of this court Justice M Y Eqbal has passed away. We are sad and mourn his death,” the bench said.

He was part of the bench which has delivered the verdict asking RBI to disclose information about banks under transparency law, the Right to Information Act.

Justice Eqbal was elevated to the top court in December, 2012 and demitted office after serving nearly four years on February 12, 2016.

He became a high court judge in May 1996 in Patna High Court an later went to Jharkhand after state’s bifurcation in 2000.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in June 2010.

The former SC judge had started his legal profession from Ranch in 1975. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.