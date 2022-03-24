CJI, PM express grief at death of Justice Lahoti

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday paid tributes to former Chief Justice Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, who died at a hospital on Wednesday evening. He was 81-year-old.

Before the start of the proceedings, the Chief Justice said, "His passing away is a jolt to the entire legal fraternity. Justice Lahoti will always be remembered as a fearless and independent judge."

Justice Ramana said he extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends on behalf of his brother and sister judges in this hour. He said that a full court reference will be held later.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave also expressed his condolences on behalf of the Bar. Dave said Justice Lahoti was one of the finest Chief Justices. The Chief Justice courtroom observed a minute's silence as a sign of respect to Justice Lahoti.

Justice Lahoti was born on November 1, 1940 at Guna in Madhya Pradesh. He was enrolled as a lawyer in 1962. In April, 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar and appointed as a district and sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998 and took over as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004 and retired in November 2005.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Justice Lahoti. "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri R C Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers," he tweeted.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Justice Lahoti. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri R C Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country's judiciary because of his ability, knowledge and wisdom. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family".