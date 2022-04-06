CM Bommai meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks early approval of Upper Bhadra Project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positively responded to the Karnataka Government's plea for an early approval from the Finance Ministry on declaring Upper Bhadra Project as a national project.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers on the state's pending projects, met Nirmala Sitharaman here.

Karnataka has been demanding the Centre declare Upper Bhadra as a national project. Though the high-level committee from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry has cleared the proposal, it is pending before the Ministry of Finance. The declaring national project means the Centre gives funding to the state to take up various irrigation-related works in the Upper Bhadra command area.

The Chief Minister said he also requested the Union Finance Minister to give financial clearances to set up three more green electricity corridors in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Bommai attended the BJP Foundation Day event at BJP headquarters here. Along with BJP National president J P Nadda, he watched the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai said he had sought a separate appointment with Nadda to discuss the pending cabinet rejig. "I am hoping that I will get an appointment today," he said.

