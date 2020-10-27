Coal scam: HC suspends 3-year jail term of Dilip Ray

Coal scam: Delhi HC suspends 3-year jail term of ex-minister Dilip Ray, seeks CBI reply on appeal

The trial court had on Monday sentenced Ray to three-year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 20:17 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Delhi High Court Tuesday suspended the three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999.

According to a lawyer associated with the case, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also issued notice to the CBI and sought its response on the appeal filed by Ray, challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 25.

The trial court had on Monday sentenced Ray, the 68-year old former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, to three-year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coal
Dilip Ray
Coal scam
Delhi High Court
CBI

What's Brewing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 