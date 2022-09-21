Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym

Raju Srivastava. Credit: Instagram/@rajusrivastavaofficial

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on the ventilator and never gained consciousness.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10:20 am, according to hospital sources.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).

He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

He was also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
 

