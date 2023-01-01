Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 25: Check rates

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 25: Check rates

The commercial cylinder price in Delhi costs Rs 1,769 from today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2023, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 12:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government hiked the price of commercial a LPG cylinder by Rs 25 on January 1, serving a blow to the common man in the new year. This hike comes after seven consecutive reductions. However, the domestic cylinders cost remains unchanged.

The commercial cylinder price in Delhi costs Rs 1,769 from today. The cost of a 19 kg gas cylinder in Mumbai stands at Rs 1,721, in Kolkata Rs 1,870, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

More to follow...

LPG
LPG cylinder
Economy
Inflation
India News

