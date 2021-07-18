'No CUCET for university admission in 2021-22 session'

Common test for undergraduate admission in universities will not be implemented from 2021-22 session: UGC

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the admission to the universities will be based on a common entrance test

The University Grants Commission on Sunday announced the postponement of the common entrance test for admissions to central universities citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Academic Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Academic Session 2022-23,” UGC said.

Last year, the CUCET was only used for admission to 14 new Central Universities and four state universities.

The CUCET was proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In December 2020, the Union Ministry of Education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the CUCET for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the NEP, 2020.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will work to offer a high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialized common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects, at least twice every year,” the NEP 2020 had said.

