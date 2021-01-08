India, China communicating at ground level: MEA

Communication at ground level to avoid 'misunderstandings': MEA on Sino-India border row

MEA spokesperson said the two countries are in constant communication through diplomatic, military channels regarding border row

  • Jan 08 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:56 ist
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) base in the Galwan Valley in Line of Actual Control, the border between India and China. Credit: AP Photo

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any "misunderstandings and misjudgments" even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Asked about the status of talks with the Chinese side over the border row, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the latest round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held on December 18 and the two sides have agreed to hold next round of senior commanders meeting.

The two countries are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard, he added.

"In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and tranquillity," he said. 

