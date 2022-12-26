Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat injured after fall during morning walk

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday sustained a shoulder injury after he had a fall during a morning walk here.

Talking to PTI, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Thorat has fractured his one of his shoulders and is being shifted to Mumbai for treatment. The former minister's family doctor from Pune will be attending to him in Mumbai, he said.

Dr Sanjiv Dhawad from the MLA hostel's primary health centre told PTI that they were informed that Thorat had a fall during his morning walk between 7.30 to 8 am. "The Congress leader had injured one of his shoulders and sustained bruises on his forehead. We administered first aid and shifted him Mayo Hospital," Dr Dhawad said.