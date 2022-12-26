Cong's Balasaheb Thorat hurt after fall during walk

Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat injured after fall during morning walk

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Thorat has fractured his one of his shoulders and is being shifted to Mumbai for treatment

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 26 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 16:13 ist
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday sustained a shoulder injury after he had a fall during a morning walk here.

Talking to PTI, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Thorat has fractured his one of his shoulders and is being shifted to Mumbai for treatment. The former minister's family doctor from Pune will be attending to him in Mumbai, he said.

Dr Sanjiv Dhawad from the MLA hostel's primary health centre told PTI that they were informed that Thorat had a fall during his morning walk between 7.30 to 8 am. "The Congress leader had injured one of his shoulders and sustained bruises on his forehead. We administered first aid and shifted him Mayo Hospital," Dr Dhawad said.

Congress
Maharashtra
Balasaheb Thorat

