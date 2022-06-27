Congress 'deeply dissapointed' with SC upholding clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots

Congress on Monday described the Supreme Court judgement upholding a clean chit given by a SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots cases as "deeply disappointing" and said "no amount of propaganda" by the BJP can erase questions about his alleged involvement.

In a statement, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said a number of "fundamental questions" remain still unanswered despite the Supreme Court verdict while emphasising that the party stands by the family of late Ehsan Jafri, whose wife has filed a case against the clean chit to the then Chief Minister Modi.

"What happened to him in a most tragic manner was the result of a fundamental lapse on the part of the state (Gujarat) government," Ramesh said while raising questions like whether the Chief Minister, Cabinet and state government will be ever held accountable even if a state is thrown into a circle of violence and riots.

"What is the Constitutional and moral responsibility of the Chief Minister and state government in cases of large-scale communal riots? Is the responsibility in such cases, only ever that of the Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police and not of political executive?" he said.

Raising five questions that "continue to haunt the Prime Minister", Ramesh asked why was the then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee so " affected by his lack of action that he had to publicly remind Modi to do his duty and to follow his ‘Rajdharma’.

"Was it not the Supreme Court who called out the conduct of the Modi Government in Gujarat as that of 'Modern day Nero’s (who) were looking elsewhere when… innocent children and helpless women were burning, and were probably deliberating how the perpetrators of the crime can be saved or protected'?" he said.

He also asked why some sections in the BJP, including current Union Minister Smriti Irani, protested and called for Modi's dismissal as the Chief Minister if he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

"What about all the numerous convictions that have been carried out on the basis of the evidence collected by the SIT relating to the Gujarat riots? Can the BJP claim that those also stand invalidated? No amount of propaganda by the BJP can ever erase these facts," he added.