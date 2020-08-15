Congress launches video series on party's history, contribution to India

The Congress on Saturday launched a video series titled 'Dharohar' which will look back at the party's history and its contributions to India during its nearly 135-year-old history.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared two videos on his Twitter handle.

"The Congress is proud to present a new video series - 'Dharohar' - a look back at the history of Congress and its contributions to India - from the freedom struggle to the emergence of India as a superpower in just 70 years of its independence," the Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and AICC social media department head Rohan Gupta said in a statement.

"The Indian National Congress was formed on 28th December 1885 - an organisation that gave voice to the voiceless and led the fight for India's freedom," they said.

With leaders from all walks of life dedicating their lives to India, the Congress has always been by the people, for the people and of the people, they said.

The Congress has been at the forefront in the efforts to create an India which is a global leader in industry, agriculture, science, technology, health, military, culture and all this without ever compromising on its secular and democratic nature, the statement said.

"'Dharohar' will look back at the 135 year legacy of this robust history - of India and the ideas that went into making it because the idea of Congress is the idea of India," it said.

"For Congress is not only India's past and present but also its future," the statement said.

The first episode looked at the formation of the Congress.