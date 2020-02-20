Congress MLA's house raided in Kerala

Congress MLA's house raided in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 20 2020, 18:22pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 18:48pm ist

Raids were conducted at the residence of V S Sivakumar, a Congress MLA and former minister, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with an illegal wealth case against him.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which registered the case recently, carried out the raid. Sivakumar, who was a health minister in the previous Congress government in Kerala, allegedly amassed wealth in the name of his aides. The officials found a disproportionate increase in the wealth of his aides over the years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Congress
raid
Comments (+)
 