Congress MLA's house raided in Kerala

Raids were conducted at the residence of V S Sivakumar, a Congress MLA and former minister, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with an illegal wealth case against him.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which registered the case recently, carried out the raid. Sivakumar, who was a health minister in the previous Congress government in Kerala, allegedly amassed wealth in the name of his aides. The officials found a disproportionate increase in the wealth of his aides over the years.