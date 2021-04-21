Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive for coronavirus

Shashi Tharoor tests positive for coronavirus

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 21 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 19:59 ist
Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. His sister and mother had also tested positive, he tweeted.

"Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he wrote on Twitter.

Tharoor's positive report comes after a spate of infections among Congress leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and earlier Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. Former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh is currently in AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19.

More to follow..

 

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Coronavirus

