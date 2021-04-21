Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. His sister and mother had also tested positive, he tweeted.

"Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he wrote on Twitter.

After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021

Tharoor's positive report comes after a spate of infections among Congress leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and earlier Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. Former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh is currently in AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19.

More to follow..