Coordination and not confrontation is not the way out : Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday hit out at the state government for opposing the Centre and said coordination and not confrontation is the way out.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking up office in August 2019, said that people holding constitutional positions should work while remaining within their "limits" and disregarding them would be a "dent and taint on democracy".

He urged the people to propagate, practice and believe in Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution and practice tolerance.

He urged the people of West Bengal to come together and work to restore the state's glory in the fields of business and industry. "Our state had a place of pride earlier in the fields of business and industry and we need to regain that golden period. All of us should work in togetherness in that direction".

"Our Constitution provides resolution of all disputes and issues between the state and the Centre. A path of confrontation between the two is not the way out. There must be coordination and we must work in that direction," Dhankhar was quoted in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

Stating that neither the Constitution nor the culture of the country support intolerance, he said the people should "respect each other's views and gracefully sort out differences among them".

"I urge all to propagate, practice and believe in the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

The Governor stressed that government servants should avoid association with any political outfits and play their role in the development of the state.

"The government servants must avoid unacceptable association with political outfits and their conduct must be non partisan. There is much to be done in that direction," he said and stressed on not using public funds for governmental purposes and "furthering political objectives".

It is time for the people to reaffirm their "values" in the democratic process by exercising their right to cast votes. "The right to vote is basic to democracy. We need to have an atmosphere where there is full freedom to fearlessly exercise this right to vote and I am sure all of you will work in that direction," he said.

"The dues of our farmers which is over Rs 4,000 crores from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, has so far not been available to them, ever since it was launched from December 2018. I urge all concerned to take proactive steps so that they are not denied their due. We must end this injustice to farmers," the statement said.