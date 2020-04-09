Coronavirus: Face masks mandatory in Pune district

Coronavirus Impact: Face masks mandatory in Pune district

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2020, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 08:51 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

With the number of coronavirus cases in Pune nearing 200, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory in public places, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Masks are necessary for preventing the spread of the virus, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Therefore, we have ordered people and government employees to use masks in public places," he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said action will be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if a person is seen on the streets without a mask.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 