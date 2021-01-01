Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on January 1

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,286,023 as of January 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

148,968







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,941 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,711 56 Assam 2,16,139 1,043 Bihar 2,51,926 1,393 Chandigarh 19,682 316 Chhattisgarh 2,78,540 3,350 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,375 2 Goa 50,981 737 Gujarat 2,44,258 4,302 Haryana 2,62,054 2,899 Himachal Pradesh 55,114 931 Jharkhand 1,14,873 1,027 Karnataka 9,18,544 12,081 Kerala 7,55,718 3,042 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,40,947 3,595 Maharashtra 19,28,603 49,463 Manipur 28,137 354 Meghalaya 13,408 139 Mizoram 4,204 8 Nagaland 11,921 79 Delhi 6,24,795 10,523 Puducherry 38,096 633 Punjab 1,66,239 5,331 Rajasthan 3,07,554 2,689 Sikkim 5,877 127 Tamil Nadu 8,17,077 12,109 Telangana 2,86,354 1,541 Tripura 33,264 385 Uttar Pradesh 5,84,966 8,352 Uttarakhand 90,616 1,504 West Bengal 5,50,893 9,683 Odisha 3,29,306 1,871 Andhra Pradesh 8,81,948 7,104 Jammu and Kashmir 1,20,744 1,880 Ladakh 9,447 127

No. of people discharged: 98,07,569

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.