Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Jan 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on January 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,286,023; death toll stands at 148,968 as of January 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2021, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 07:45 ist
Passengers listen to an artist playing violin outside a tram during an awareness campaign against coronavirus, on the New Year's eve, at Esplannade Tram depot in Kolkata. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,286,023 as of January 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

148,968




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,94162
Arunachal Pradesh16,71156
Assam2,16,1391,043
Bihar2,51,9261,393
Chandigarh19,682316
Chhattisgarh2,78,5403,350
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3752
Goa50,981737
Gujarat2,44,2584,302
Haryana2,62,0542,899
Himachal Pradesh55,114931
Jharkhand1,14,8731,027
Karnataka9,18,54412,081
Kerala7,55,7183,042
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,40,9473,595
Maharashtra19,28,60349,463
Manipur28,137354
Meghalaya13,408139
Mizoram4,2048
Nagaland11,92179
Delhi6,24,79510,523
Puducherry38,096633
Punjab1,66,2395,331
Rajasthan3,07,5542,689
Sikkim5,877127
Tamil Nadu8,17,07712,109
Telangana2,86,3541,541
Tripura33,264385
Uttar Pradesh5,84,9668,352
Uttarakhand90,6161,504
West Bengal5,50,8939,683
Odisha3,29,3061,871
Andhra Pradesh8,81,9487,104
Jammu and Kashmir1,20,7441,880
Ladakh9,447127

 

No. of people discharged: 98,07,569

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

