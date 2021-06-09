Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 9

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 9

Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases

  Jun 09 2021
The fatality rate is still quite high. Credit: Reuters Photo

After nearly 2 months, India reported less than a lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus. 

Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,96,473 as of June 8, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,51,309 as of June 8, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,131123
Andhra Pradesh1,763,21111,552
Arunachal Pradesh29,696125
Assam438,7463,695
Bihar713,8795,424
Chandigarh60,707774
Chhattisgarh981,86013,243
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,4194
Delhi1,429,47524,627
Goa159,8112,840
Gujarat817,0129,944
Haryana762,9318,751
Himachal Pradesh195,7553,315
Jammu and Kashmir301,4674,090
Jharkhand341,5765,060
Karnataka2,707,48131,920
Kerala2,642,39510,157
Ladakh19,258195
Lakshadweep8,77541
Madhya Pradesh785,7678,369
Maharashtra5,842,000100,470
Manipur55,828896
Meghalaya39,156669
Mizoram13,99655
Nagaland22,918429
Odisha819,2143,035
Puducherry109,5611,638
Punjab580,82915,160
Rajasthan946,9758,687
Sikkim17,170273
Tamil Nadu2,256,68127,356
Telangana593,1033,394
Tripura56,169572
Uttarakhand334,4196,731
Uttar Pradesh1,699,08321,333
West Bengal1,432,01916,362

No. of people discharged: 2,73,41,462

Total Vaccination: 23,61,98,726

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19

