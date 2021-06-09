Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 9

After nearly 2 months, India reported less than a lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.

Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,96,473 as of June 8, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,51,309 as of June 8, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,131 123 Andhra Pradesh 1,763,211 11,552 Arunachal Pradesh 29,696 125 Assam 438,746 3,695 Bihar 713,879 5,424 Chandigarh 60,707 774 Chhattisgarh 981,860 13,243 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,419 4 Delhi 1,429,475 24,627 Goa 159,811 2,840 Gujarat 817,012 9,944 Haryana 762,931 8,751 Himachal Pradesh 195,755 3,315 Jammu and Kashmir 301,467 4,090 Jharkhand 341,576 5,060 Karnataka 2,707,481 31,920 Kerala 2,642,395 10,157 Ladakh 19,258 195 Lakshadweep 8,775 41 Madhya Pradesh 785,767 8,369 Maharashtra 5,842,000 100,470 Manipur 55,828 896 Meghalaya 39,156 669 Mizoram 13,996 55 Nagaland 22,918 429 Odisha 819,214 3,035 Puducherry 109,561 1,638 Punjab 580,829 15,160 Rajasthan 946,975 8,687 Sikkim 17,170 273 Tamil Nadu 2,256,681 27,356 Telangana 593,103 3,394 Tripura 56,169 572 Uttarakhand 334,419 6,731 Uttar Pradesh 1,699,083 21,333 West Bengal 1,432,019 16,362

No. of people discharged: 2,73,41,462

Total Vaccination: 23,61,98,726

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19