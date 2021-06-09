Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 9

After nearly 2 months, India reported less than a lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing in sight the receding of the second wave of the virus.
Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
However, the fatality rate is still quite high. Death figures have a built-in lag as many who were infected during the wave are succumbing to the illness weeks later.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,96,473 as of June 8, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,51,309 as of June 8, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,131
|123
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,763,211
|11,552
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29,696
|125
|Assam
|438,746
|3,695
|Bihar
|713,879
|5,424
|Chandigarh
|60,707
|774
|Chhattisgarh
|981,860
|13,243
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,419
|4
|Delhi
|1,429,475
|24,627
|Goa
|159,811
|2,840
|Gujarat
|817,012
|9,944
|Haryana
|762,931
|8,751
|Himachal Pradesh
|195,755
|3,315
|Jammu and Kashmir
|301,467
|4,090
|Jharkhand
|341,576
|5,060
|Karnataka
|2,707,481
|31,920
|Kerala
|2,642,395
|10,157
|Ladakh
|19,258
|195
|Lakshadweep
|8,775
|41
|Madhya Pradesh
|785,767
|8,369
|Maharashtra
|5,842,000
|100,470
|Manipur
|55,828
|896
|Meghalaya
|39,156
|669
|Mizoram
|13,996
|55
|Nagaland
|22,918
|429
|Odisha
|819,214
|3,035
|Puducherry
|109,561
|1,638
|Punjab
|580,829
|15,160
|Rajasthan
|946,975
|8,687
|Sikkim
|17,170
|273
|Tamil Nadu
|2,256,681
|27,356
|Telangana
|593,103
|3,394
|Tripura
|56,169
|572
|Uttarakhand
|334,419
|6,731
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,699,083
|21,333
|West Bengal
|1,432,019
|16,362
No. of people discharged: 2,73,41,462
Total Vaccination: 23,61,98,726
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
