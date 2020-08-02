Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 2

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 2

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 02 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 07:41 ist
A boy stands near the Covid-19 warrior themed idols for Puja festivities at a workshop, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 17 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

17,46,379 as of August 2

 

 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):  37,329

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5485
Arunachal Pradesh15913
Assam40,26998
Bihar54,508312
Chandigarh107915
Chhattisgarh908653
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7101
Daman and Diu4001
Goa6,19348
Gujarat62,5742,465
Haryana35,758428
Himachal Pradesh2,59614
Jharkhand10,958106
Karnataka1,29,2872,412
Kerala24,74273
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh32,614876
Maharashtra4,31,71915,316
Manipur2,6215
Meghalaya8565
Mizoram4120
Nagaland19235
Delhi1,36,7163,989
Puducherry3,59351
Punjab17,063405
Rajasthan43,243694
Sikkim6391
Tamil Nadu2,51,7384,034
Telangana62,703519
Tripura497821
Uttar Pradesh89,0681677
Uttarakhand744783
West Bengal72,7771,629
Odisha33,479187
Andhra Pradesh1,50,2091407
Jammu and Kashmir20,972388
Ladakh14047

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

 

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

