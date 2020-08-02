Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 17 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

17,46,379 as of August 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 37,329

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 548 5 Arunachal Pradesh 1591 3 Assam 40,269 98 Bihar 54,508 312 Chandigarh 1079 15 Chhattisgarh 9086 53 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 710 1 Daman and Diu 400 1 Goa 6,193 48 Gujarat 62,574 2,465 Haryana 35,758 428 Himachal Pradesh 2,596 14 Jharkhand 10,958 106 Karnataka 1,29,287 2,412 Kerala 24,742 73 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 32,614 876 Maharashtra 4,31,719 15,316 Manipur 2,621 5 Meghalaya 856 5 Mizoram 412 0 Nagaland 1923 5 Delhi 1,36,716 3,989 Puducherry 3,593 51 Punjab 17,063 405 Rajasthan 43,243 694 Sikkim 639 1 Tamil Nadu 2,51,738 4,034 Telangana 62,703 519 Tripura 4978 21 Uttar Pradesh 89,068 1677 Uttarakhand 7447 83 West Bengal 72,777 1,629 Odisha 33,479 187 Andhra Pradesh 1,50,209 1407 Jammu and Kashmir 20,972 388 Ladakh 1404 7

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.