Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 31,64,273; death toll stands at 58,479 as of August 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 07:01 ist
A rickshaw puller wearing a protective face mask waits for customers on a street, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 24, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 31,64,273 as of August 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 58,479

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,86033
Arunachal Pradesh3,3125
Assam92,619242
Bihar123,383627
Chandigarh3,03537
Chhattisgarh21,732203
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,1202
Goa14,138148
Gujarat87,8462,910
Haryana55,460613
Himachal Pradesh5,05528
Jharkhand31,118335
Karnataka283,6654,810
Kerala59,504234
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh54,4211,246
Maharashtra693,39822,465
Manipur5,36222
Meghalaya1,9297
Mizoram9180
Nagaland3,7149
Delhi162,5274,313
Puducherry10,859164
Punjab43,2841,129
Rajasthan71,955967
Sikkim1,4033
Tamil Nadu385,3526,614
Telangana106,091761
Tripura8,92073
Uttar Pradesh1923822987
Uttarakhand15,529207
West Bengal141,8372,851
Odisha81,479419
Andhra Pradesh361,7123,368
Jammu and Kashmir33,075624
Ladakh2,27923

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

