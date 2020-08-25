Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 31,64,273 as of August 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 58,479

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,860 33 Arunachal Pradesh 3,312 5 Assam 92,619 242 Bihar 123,383 627 Chandigarh 3,035 37 Chhattisgarh 21,732 203 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,120 2 Goa 14,138 148 Gujarat 87,846 2,910 Haryana 55,460 613 Himachal Pradesh 5,055 28 Jharkhand 31,118 335 Karnataka 283,665 4,810 Kerala 59,504 234 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 54,421 1,246 Maharashtra 693,398 22,465 Manipur 5,362 22 Meghalaya 1,929 7 Mizoram 918 0 Nagaland 3,714 9 Delhi 162,527 4,313 Puducherry 10,859 164 Punjab 43,284 1,129 Rajasthan 71,955 967 Sikkim 1,403 3 Tamil Nadu 385,352 6,614 Telangana 106,091 761 Tripura 8,920 73 Uttar Pradesh 192382 2987 Uttarakhand 15,529 207 West Bengal 141,837 2,851 Odisha 81,479 419 Andhra Pradesh 361,712 3,368 Jammu and Kashmir 33,075 624 Ladakh 2,279 23

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.