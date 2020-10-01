Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 63 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

63,01,156 as of October 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

98,585







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,821 53 Arunachal Pradesh 9,553 16 Assam 177,221 680 Bihar 182,905 904 Chandigarh 11,938 162 Chhattisgarh 110,655 916 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,035 2 Goa 33,418 428 Gujarat 137,394 3,453 Haryana 128,599 1,382 Himachal Pradesh 14,976 183 Jharkhand 82,540 700 Karnataka 601,767 8,856 Kerala 195,106 742 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 128,047 2,316 Maharashtra 1384,446 36,662 Manipur 10,983 67 Meghalaya 5,641 51 Mizoram 1,986 0 Nagaland 6,040 17 Delhi 279,715 5,361 Puducherry 27,544 521 Punjab 113,886 3,406 Rajasthan 135,292 1,486 Sikkim 2,937 35 Tamil Nadu 597,602 9,520 Telangana 191,386 1,127 Tripura 25,734 277 Uttar Pradesh 399,082 5,784 Uttarakhand 49,000 611 West Bengal 257,039 4,958 Odisha 219,119 842 Andhra Pradesh 693,484 5,828 Jammu and Kashmir 75,070 1,181 Ladakh 4,195 58

No. of people discharged: 51,87,825

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.