Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 63,01,156; death toll stands at 98,535 as of October 1

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 07:32 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 63 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

63,01,156 as of October 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

98,585




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,82153
Arunachal Pradesh9,55316
Assam177,221680
Bihar182,905904
Chandigarh11,938162
Chhattisgarh110,655916
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0352
Goa33,418428
Gujarat137,3943,453
Haryana128,5991,382
Himachal Pradesh14,976183
Jharkhand82,540700
Karnataka601,7678,856
Kerala195,106742
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh128,0472,316
Maharashtra1384,44636,662
Manipur10,98367
Meghalaya5,64151
Mizoram1,9860
Nagaland6,04017
Delhi279,7155,361
Puducherry27,544521
Punjab113,8863,406
Rajasthan135,2921,486
Sikkim2,93735
Tamil Nadu597,6029,520
Telangana191,3861,127
Tripura25,734277
Uttar Pradesh399,0825,784
Uttarakhand49,000611
West Bengal257,0394,958
Odisha219,119842
Andhra Pradesh693,4845,828
Jammu and Kashmir75,0701,181
Ladakh4,19558

No. of people discharged: 51,87,825

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

