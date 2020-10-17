Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 17

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,415,629 as of October 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,12,910







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,072 56 Arunachal Pradesh 12,971 30 Assam 199,749 853 Bihar 201,196 972 Chandigarh 13,532 206 Chhattisgarh 147,866 1,385 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,172 2 Goa 40,091 531 Gujarat 157,474 3,620 Haryana 146,706 1,623 Himachal Pradesh 18,303 260 Jharkhand 95,425 824 Karnataka 751,390 10,356 Kerala 323,212 1,113 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 157,936 2,735 Maharashtra 1,576,062 41,502 Manipur 14,715 109 Meghalaya 8,164 73 Mizoram 2,229 0 Nagaland 7,492 23 Delhi 324,459 5,946 Puducherry 32,486 570 Punjab 126,737 3,980 Rajasthan 169,289 1,723 Sikkim 3,500 59 Tamil Nadu 679,191 10,529 Telangana 219,224 1,256 Tripura 29,193 323 Uttar Pradesh 449,935 6,589 Uttarakhand 57,042 829 West Bengal 313,188 5,931 Odisha 262,011 1,089 Andhra Pradesh 775,470 6,382 Jammu and Kashmir 86,754 1,366 Ladakh 5,393 65

No. of people discharged: 64,53,779

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.