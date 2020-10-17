Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 17

Women perform 'Dhunachi' dance on the arrival procession of Goddess Durga idol at their community puja pandal ahead of 'Durga Puja' festival, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,415,629 as of October 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,12,910




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,07256
Arunachal Pradesh12,97130
Assam199,749853
Bihar201,196972
Chandigarh13,532206
Chhattisgarh147,8661,385
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1722
Goa40,091531
Gujarat157,4743,620
Haryana146,7061,623
Himachal Pradesh18,303260
Jharkhand95,425824
Karnataka751,39010,356
Kerala323,2121,113
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh157,9362,735
Maharashtra1,576,06241,502
Manipur14,715109
Meghalaya8,16473
Mizoram2,2290
Nagaland7,49223
Delhi324,4595,946
Puducherry32,486570
Punjab126,7373,980
Rajasthan169,2891,723
Sikkim3,50059
Tamil Nadu679,19110,529
Telangana219,2241,256
Tripura29,193323
Uttar Pradesh449,9356,589
Uttarakhand57,042829
West Bengal313,1885,931
Odisha262,0111,089
Andhra Pradesh775,4706,382
Jammu and Kashmir86,7541,366
Ladakh5,39365

No. of people discharged: 64,53,779

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

