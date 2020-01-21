Coronavirus: India steps up screening of passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong

Stepping up vigil, the government has directed screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong at seven airports including at Bengaluru, for symptoms of Coronavirus (nCoV) disease.

The directives, issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, include a thermal screening of passengers at Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin besides Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata with specific instructions to airline staff to bring passengers to the health counters before guiding them to the immigration desks.

The increased vigil comes after China reported at least six deaths due to the mysterious Novel Corona Virus and infecting more than 300 people, mostly in Wuhan City. Reports from China also said that the virus can spread from person to person.

The action plan rolled out by the ministry directs airlines to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with a history of fever and cough, and travel to Wuhan City in the last 14 days to self declare at the port of arrival to facilitate early isolation of infected persons.

“If the ill passenger or crew member is confirmed as a probable case of Wuhan Corona Virus, public health authorities should be notified about the contacts using the Passenger Locator Form,” it said.

Airports have been asked to provide space in pre-immigration areas to install thermal cameras and set up health counters to screen passengers coming from China and Hong Kong

The ministry has called for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all concerned airlines.

Airlines have also been asked to follow operational procedures recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with regard to managing communicable disease onboard an aircraft.

Travellers, who have visited the affected city and do not have any symptoms on arrival, but develop above-mentioned symptoms within 28 days of arrival in India, should have been asked to visit nearest hospital facility and report to the State/District Health Authorities and concerned Airport Health Officer.