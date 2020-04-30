Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 30

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 33,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 33,085 as of April 30.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,074

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 38 1 Bihar 403 2 Chandigarh 56 0 Chhattisgarh 38 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 4082 197 Haryana 311 3 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 107 3 Karnataka 535 21 Kerala 495 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2561 129 Maharashtra 9915 432 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 3439 56 Puducherry 8 0 Punjab 375 19 Rajasthan 2438 51 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 2162 27 Telangana 1,016 26 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 2134 39 Uttarakhand 55 0 West Bengal 758 22 Odisha 125 1 Andhra Pradesh 1332 31 Jammu and Kashmir 581 8 Ladakh 22 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.