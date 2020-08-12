Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 23 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 23,18,297 as of August 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

46,062

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,625 20 Arunachal Pradesh 2327 3 Assam 61,737 151 Bihar 86,849 465 Chandigarh 1,670 26 Chhattisgarh 12,938 104 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1613 2 Goa 9,444 86 Gujarat 73,238 2,697 Haryana 43,227 500 Himachal Pradesh 3,482 17 Jharkhand 18,786 189 Karnataka 1,88,611 3,398 Kerala 36,932 120 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 40,734 1,033 Maharashtra 5,35,601 18,306 Manipur 3,853 11 Meghalaya 1114 6 Mizoram 623 0 Nagaland 3,031 8 Delhi 1,47,391 4,139 Puducherry 5,900 91 Punjab 25,889 636 Rajasthan 54,887 811 Sikkim 913 1 Tamil Nadu 3,08,649 5,159 Telangana 82,647 645 Tripura 6,390 43 Uttar Pradesh 1,26,722 2,120 Uttarakhand 10,432 136 West Bengal 1,01,390 2,149 Odisha 47,455 286 Andhra Pradesh 2,44,549 2,203 Jammu and Kashmir 25,931 490 Ladakh 1717 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.