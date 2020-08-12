Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 23,18,297; death toll stands at 46,062 as of August 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 12 2020, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 06:56 ist
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) check the temperature and the oxygen level of an elderly resident during a coronavirus screening in the Dharavi slum, in Mumbai on August 11, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 23 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 23,18,297 as of August 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

46,062

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,62520
Arunachal Pradesh23273
Assam61,737151
Bihar86,849465
Chandigarh1,67026
Chhattisgarh12,938104
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu16132
Goa9,44486
Gujarat73,2382,697
Haryana43,227500
Himachal Pradesh3,48217
Jharkhand18,786189
Karnataka1,88,6113,398
Kerala36,932120
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh40,7341,033
Maharashtra5,35,60118,306
Manipur3,85311
Meghalaya11146
Mizoram6230
Nagaland3,0318
Delhi1,47,3914,139
Puducherry5,90091
Punjab25,889636
Rajasthan54,887811
Sikkim9131
Tamil Nadu3,08,6495,159
Telangana82,647645
Tripura6,39043
Uttar Pradesh1,26,7222,120
Uttarakhand10,432136
West Bengal1,01,3902,149
Odisha47,455286
Andhra Pradesh2,44,5492,203
Jammu and Kashmir25,931490
Ladakh171711

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Delhi
Rajasthan
Punjab
Chandigarh
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Agartala
Sikkim
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Jharkhand
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 