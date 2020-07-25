Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 13,34,991; death toll stands at 31,355 as of July 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 06:53 ist
A member of NSUI wears coronavirus theme-based helmet during a protest, demanding the cancellation of final year exams of UG, PG and VTU and to postpone the Karnataka CET, in front of Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru, Friday, July 24, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 13 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 13,34,991 as of July 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 31,355

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2400
Arunachal Pradesh9913
Assam28,79170
Bihar33,511221
Chandigarh82313
Chhattisgarh6,73136
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,54029
Gujarat53,6312283
Haryana29,755382
Himachal Pradesh1,87512
Jharkhand7,16667
Karnataka85,8701,724
Kerala16,99554
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh26,210791
Maharashtra3,57,11713,132
Manipur2,1460
Meghalaya5584
Mizoram3320
Nagaland1,2390
Delhi1,28,3893,777
Puducherry2,51535
Punjab12,216282
Rajasthan34,178602
Sikkim4600
Tamil Nadu1,99,7493,320
Telangana52,446455
Tripura3,67510
Uttar Pradesh60,7711,348
Uttarakhand5,71762
West Bengal53,9731290
Odisha22,793120
Andhra Pradesh80,858933
Jammu and Kashmir16,782296
Ladakh1,2462

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,17,209

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

