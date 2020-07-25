Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 13 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 13,34,991 as of July 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 31,355

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 240 0 Arunachal Pradesh 991 3 Assam 28,791 70 Bihar 33,511 221 Chandigarh 823 13 Chhattisgarh 6,731 36 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,540 29 Gujarat 53,631 2283 Haryana 29,755 382 Himachal Pradesh 1,875 12 Jharkhand 7,166 67 Karnataka 85,870 1,724 Kerala 16,995 54 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 26,210 791 Maharashtra 3,57,117 13,132 Manipur 2,146 0 Meghalaya 558 4 Mizoram 332 0 Nagaland 1,239 0 Delhi 1,28,389 3,777 Puducherry 2,515 35 Punjab 12,216 282 Rajasthan 34,178 602 Sikkim 460 0 Tamil Nadu 1,99,749 3,320 Telangana 52,446 455 Tripura 3,675 10 Uttar Pradesh 60,771 1,348 Uttarakhand 5,717 62 West Bengal 53,973 1290 Odisha 22,793 120 Andhra Pradesh 80,858 933 Jammu and Kashmir 16,782 296 Ladakh 1,246 2

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 8,17,209

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.