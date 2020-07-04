Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,35,768; death toll stands at 18,354 as of July 4

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 04 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 07:33 ist
Doctors pay two-minute silent tribute to frontline workers who lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, during COVID Warriors in White Coat event on National Doctor's Day, at Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.3 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,35,768 as of July 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 18,354

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1090
Arunachal Pradesh2321
Assam9,43914
Bihar10,91184
Chandigarh4546
Chhattisgarh3,06514
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa15764
Gujarat34,6861,906
Haryana16,003255
Himachal Pradesh1,03410
Jharkhand2,69715
Karnataka19,710293
Kerala4,96425
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh14,297593
Maharashtra1,92,9908,376
Manipur1,3160
Meghalaya621
Mizoram1620
Nagaland5390
Delhi94, 6952,923
Puducherry82413
Punjab5,937157
Rajasthan19,052440
Sikkim1020
Tamil Nadu1,02,7211,385
Telangana18,570275
Tripura1,4411
Uttar Pradesh25,797749
Uttarakhand3,04842
West Bengal20,488717
Odisha8,10629
Andhra Pradesh16,934206
Jammu and Kashmir8,019119
Ladakh9901
Cases being reassigned to states6031 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

