Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.3 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,35,768 as of July 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 18,354

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 109 0 Arunachal Pradesh 232 1 Assam 9,439 14 Bihar 10,911 84 Chandigarh 454 6 Chhattisgarh 3,065 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1576 4 Gujarat 34,686 1,906 Haryana 16,003 255 Himachal Pradesh 1,034 10 Jharkhand 2,697 15 Karnataka 19,710 293 Kerala 4,964 25 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 14,297 593 Maharashtra 1,92,990 8,376 Manipur 1,316 0 Meghalaya 62 1 Mizoram 162 0 Nagaland 539 0 Delhi 94, 695 2,923 Puducherry 824 13 Punjab 5,937 157 Rajasthan 19,052 440 Sikkim 102 0 Tamil Nadu 1,02,721 1,385 Telangana 18,570 275 Tripura 1,441 1 Uttar Pradesh 25,797 749 Uttarakhand 3,048 42 West Bengal 20,488 717 Odisha 8,106 29 Andhra Pradesh 16,934 206 Jammu and Kashmir 8,019 119 Ladakh 990 1 Cases being reassigned to states 6031

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.