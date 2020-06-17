Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 17

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 17

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 17 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 07:21 ist
Volunteers of the Social Democratic Party of India wearing a protective gear offer funeral prayers in front of an ambulance carrying abandoned bodies of victims who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a graveyard in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.5 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,54,071 as of June 17.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 11,917

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands440
Arunachal Pradesh950
Assam45108
Bihar6,73639
Chandigarh3646
Chhattisgarh1,7849
Dadar and Nagar Haveli290
Daman and Diu360
Goa6290
Gujarat24,6281,534
Haryana8,272118
Himachal Pradesh5617
Jharkhand1,8399
Karnataka7,53094
Kerala2,62020
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh11,069476
Maharashtra 1,13,4455,537
Manipur5000
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1210
Nagaland1790
Delhi44,6881,837
Puducherry2164
Punjab3,37172
Rajasthan13,216308
Sikkim680
Tamil Nadu48,019528
Telangana5,406191
Tripura1,0891
Uttar Pradesh14,598435
Uttarakhand1,94225
West Bengal11,909495
Odisha4,16311
Andhra Pradesh6,72088
Jammu and Kashmir5,29863
Ladakh6491
Cases being reassigned to states7684 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged:1,80,013

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

