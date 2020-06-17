Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 17

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.5 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,54,071 as of June 17.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 11,917

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 0 Arunachal Pradesh 95 0 Assam 4510 8 Bihar 6,736 39 Chandigarh 364 6 Chhattisgarh 1,784 9 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 29 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 629 0 Gujarat 24,628 1,534 Haryana 8,272 118 Himachal Pradesh 561 7 Jharkhand 1,839 9 Karnataka 7,530 94 Kerala 2,620 20 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 11,069 476 Maharashtra 1,13,445 5,537 Manipur 500 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 121 0 Nagaland 179 0 Delhi 44,688 1,837 Puducherry 216 4 Punjab 3,371 72 Rajasthan 13,216 308 Sikkim 68 0 Tamil Nadu 48,019 528 Telangana 5,406 191 Tripura 1,089 1 Uttar Pradesh 14,598 435 Uttarakhand 1,942 25 West Bengal 11,909 495 Odisha 4,163 11 Andhra Pradesh 6,720 88 Jammu and Kashmir 5,298 63 Ladakh 649 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7684

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged:1,80,013

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.