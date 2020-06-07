Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 7

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.46 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,46,256 as of June 7.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,796.

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 42 1 Assam 2,397 4 Bihar 4,745 29 Chandigarh 301 5 Chhattisgarh 923 4 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 12 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 267 0 Gujarat 19,617 1,219 Haryana 3,952 24 Himachal Pradesh 393 6 Jharkhand 938 7 Karnataka 5,213 59 Kerala 1,806 15 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 9,228 399 Maharashtra 82,968 2,849 Manipur 157 0 Meghalaya 33 1 Mizoram 24 0 Nagaland 107 0 Delhi 27,654 761 Puducherry 107 1 Punjab 2,515 50 Rajasthan 10,337 231 Sikkim 3 0 Tamil Nadu 30,152 251 Telangana 3,496 123 Tripura 695 0 Uttar Pradesh 10,103 268 Uttarakhand 1,313 11 West Bengal 7,738 355 Odisha 2,781 10 Andhra Pradesh 4,460 73 Jammu and Kashmir 3,467 39 Ladakh 99 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8192

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,14,073

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.