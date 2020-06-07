COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,46,256; Death toll stands at 6,796 as of June 7

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 07 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 07:17 ist
Rickshaw drivers make their way along a street after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.46 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,46,256 as of June 7.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,796.

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh421
Assam2,3974
Bihar4,74529
Chandigarh3015
Chhattisgarh9234
Dadar and Nagar Haveli120
Daman and Diu00
Goa2670
Gujarat19,6171,219
Haryana3,95224
Himachal Pradesh3936
Jharkhand9387
Karnataka5,21359
Kerala1,80615
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh9,228399
Maharashtra 82,9682,849
Manipur1570
Meghalaya331
Mizoram240
Nagaland1070
Delhi27,654 761
Puducherry1071
Punjab2,51550
Rajasthan10,337231
Sikkim30
Tamil Nadu30,152251
Telangana3,496123
Tripura6950
Uttar Pradesh10,103268
Uttarakhand1,31311
West Bengal7,738355
Odisha2,78110
Andhra Pradesh4,46073
Jammu and Kashmir3,46739
Ladakh991
Cases being reassigned to states8192 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,14,073

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

