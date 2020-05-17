Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 17

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 07:36 ist
Migrant workers wearing protective face masks ride a Tempo which will get them across the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 16, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 89,000 people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 89,460 as of May 17.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,867

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam902
Bihar11457
Chandigarh1913
Chhattisgarh660
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa150
Gujarat10,280625
Haryana85413
Himachal Pradesh774
Jharkhand2173
Karnataka1,09236
Kerala5874
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4,790243
Maharashtra 30,7061137
Manipur70
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi8895123
Puducherry131
Punjab1,94632
Rajasthan4,960126
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu10,58574
Telangana145434
Tripura1560
Uttar Pradesh4258104
Uttarakhand912
West Bengal2,576232
Odisha7373
Andhra Pradesh2,30748
Jammu and Kashmir1,12112
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,910

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

