Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 30

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 30 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 07:17 ist

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.73 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,73,077 as of May 30.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,847

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh30
Assam935 4
Bihar329617
Chandigarh2894
Chhattisgarh4150
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa690
Gujarat15944980
Haryana1721 19
Himachal Pradesh2926
Jharkhand472 4
Karnataka2,78148
Kerala1,1508
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7645 334 
Maharashtra 622281982
Manipur580
Meghalaya271
Mizoram10
Nagaland250
Delhi17,387398
Puducherry571
Punjab2,19742
Rajasthan8365 182
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu20,246154
Telangana225667
Tripura2440
Uttar Pradesh7445 201
Uttarakhand716 5
West Bengal4813 295
Odisha17237
Andhra Pradesh3330 60
Jammu and Kashmir2,16428
Ladakh740
Cases being reassigned to states4673 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

