Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 30

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.73 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,73,077 as of May 30.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,847

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 Assam 935 4 Bihar 3296 17 Chandigarh 289 4 Chhattisgarh 415 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 69 0 Gujarat 15944 980 Haryana 1721 19 Himachal Pradesh 292 6 Jharkhand 472 4 Karnataka 2,781 48 Kerala 1,150 8 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7645 334 Maharashtra 62228 1982 Manipur 58 0 Meghalaya 27 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 25 0 Delhi 17,387 398 Puducherry 57 1 Punjab 2,197 42 Rajasthan 8365 182 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 20,246 154 Telangana 2256 67 Tripura 244 0 Uttar Pradesh 7445 201 Uttarakhand 716 5 West Bengal 4813 295 Odisha 1723 7 Andhra Pradesh 3330 60 Jammu and Kashmir 2,164 28 Ladakh 74 0 Cases being reassigned to states 4673

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.