Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 5

DH Web Desk
  • May 05 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 09:06 ist
Men wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ride in the back of a vehicle along a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on May 4, 2020. (AFP Photo/Jewel Samad)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 47,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 47,389 as of May 5.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,488

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam431
Bihar5234
Chandigarh1020
Chhattisgarh570
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat5804319
Haryana5175
Himachal Pradesh411
Jharkhand1153
Karnataka65127
Kerala5004
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,942165
Maharashtra14,541583
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi4,54964
Puducherry80
Punjab1,23223
Rajasthan3,06177
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu489831
Telangana108529
Tripura160
Uttar Pradesh274245
Uttarakhand600
West Bengal125961
Odisha1701
Andhra Pradesh165036
Jammu and Kashmir7268
Ladakh410

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 11,762

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

