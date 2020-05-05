Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 5

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 47,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 47,389 as of May 5.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,488

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 43 1 Bihar 523 4 Chandigarh 102 0 Chhattisgarh 57 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 5804 319 Haryana 517 5 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 115 3 Karnataka 651 27 Kerala 500 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,942 165 Maharashtra 14,541 583 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 4,549 64 Puducherry 8 0 Punjab 1,232 23 Rajasthan 3,061 77 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 4898 31 Telangana 1085 29 Tripura 16 0 Uttar Pradesh 2742 45 Uttarakhand 60 0 West Bengal 1259 61 Odisha 170 1 Andhra Pradesh 1650 36 Jammu and Kashmir 726 8 Ladakh 41 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 11,762

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.