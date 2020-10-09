Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 68,99,660; death toll stands at 1,06,443 as of October 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 07:35 ist
A health worker (R) collects a swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a community gym centre on the outskirts of Hyderabad on October 8, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 68 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 68,99,660 as of October 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,06,443

 




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands393554
Arunachal Pradesh1126721
Assam191397794
Bihar192671929
Chandigarh12922186
Chhattisgarh1317391134
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu31202
Goa37102484
Gujarat1479513541
Haryana1386821548
Himachal Pradesh16655231
Jharkhand89702767
Karnataka6793569675
Kerala258850930
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1420222547
Maharashtra149388439430
Manipur1267983
Meghalaya726160
Mizoram21500
Nagaland673622
Delhi3008335653
Puducherry30539556
Punjab1217163741
Rajasthan1526051605
Sikkim323651
Tamil Nadu64094310052
Telangana2066441201
Tripura27759304
Uttar Pradesh4274596245
Uttarakhand53359702
West Bengal2840305439
Odisha244142974
Andhra Pradesh7397196128
Jammu and Kashmir817931291
Ladakh480263

No. of people discharged: 58,27,704     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

