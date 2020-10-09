Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 9

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 68 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 68,99,660 as of October 9

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3935 54 Arunachal Pradesh 11267 21 Assam 191397 794 Bihar 192671 929 Chandigarh 12922 186 Chhattisgarh 131739 1134 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3120 2 Goa 37102 484 Gujarat 147951 3541 Haryana 138682 1548 Himachal Pradesh 16655 231 Jharkhand 89702 767 Karnataka 679356 9675 Kerala 258850 930 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 142022 2547 Maharashtra 1493884 39430 Manipur 12679 83 Meghalaya 7261 60 Mizoram 2150 0 Nagaland 6736 22 Delhi 300833 5653 Puducherry 30539 556 Punjab 121716 3741 Rajasthan 152605 1605 Sikkim 3236 51 Tamil Nadu 640943 10052 Telangana 206644 1201 Tripura 27759 304 Uttar Pradesh 427459 6245 Uttarakhand 53359 702 West Bengal 284030 5439 Odisha 244142 974 Andhra Pradesh 739719 6128 Jammu and Kashmir 81793 1291 Ladakh 4802 63

No. of people discharged: 58,27,704

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.