Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 38 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

38,40,083 as of September 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

67,390

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,160 46 Arunachal Pradesh 4,212 7 Assam 1,11,724 315 Bihar 1,40,233 722 Chandigarh 4,789 59 Chhattisgarh 33,387 287 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,386 2 Goa 18,642 204 Gujarat 99,050 3,048 Haryana 68,218 721 Himachal Pradesh 6,301 41 Jharkhand 43,835 428 Karnataka 3,61,341 5,950 Kerala 78,072 305 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 66,914 1,453 Maharashtra 8,25,739 25,195 Manipur 6,507 29 Meghalaya 2,440 12 Mizoram 1,020 0 Nagaland 4,017 9 Delhi 1,79,569 4,481 Puducherry 15,157 253 Punjab 56,989 1,618 Rajasthan 83,163 1,069 Sikkim 1,670 4 Tamil Nadu 4,39,959 7,516 Telangana 130,589 846 Tripura 12,722 118 Uttar Pradesh 2,41,439 3,616 Uttarakhand 21,234 291 West Bengal 1,68,697 3,339 Odisha 1,09,780 514 Andhra Pradesh 4,55,531 4,125 Jammu and Kashmir 38,864 732 Ladakh 2,733 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.