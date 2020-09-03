Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 38,40,083; death toll stands at 67,390 as of September 3

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 03 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 08:30 ist
A student at an examination centre to appear for the JEE 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTi

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 38 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

38,40,083 as of September 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

67,390

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,16046
Arunachal Pradesh4,2127
Assam1,11,724315
Bihar1,40,233722
Chandigarh4,78959
Chhattisgarh33,387287
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,3862
Goa18,642204
Gujarat99,0503,048
Haryana68,218721
Himachal Pradesh6,30141
Jharkhand43,835428
Karnataka3,61,3415,950
Kerala78,072305
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh66,9141,453
Maharashtra8,25,73925,195
Manipur6,50729
Meghalaya2,44012
Mizoram1,0200
Nagaland4,0179
Delhi1,79,5694,481
Puducherry15,157253
Punjab56,9891,618
Rajasthan83,1631,069
Sikkim1,6704
Tamil Nadu4,39,9597,516
Telangana130,589846
Tripura12,722118
Uttar Pradesh2,41,4393,616
Uttarakhand21,234291
West Bengal1,68,6973,339
Odisha1,09,780514
Andhra Pradesh4,55,5314,125
Jammu and Kashmir38,864732
Ladakh2,733 35

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

29,01,908

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

