Coronavirus: Indian Navy culminates Operation Samudra Setu, brings back 3,992 Indians

The Indian Navy has scripted yet another successful story of a humanitarian mission when it concluded Operation Samudra Setu by bringing back as many as 3,992 citizens from various countries.

Indian Navy ships Jalashwa, Airavat, Shardul and Magar steamed more than 23,000 kilometres during Operation Samudra Setu and undertook the evacuation operation in a smooth and coordinated manner.

Operation Samudra Setu, was launched on May 5, as part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Indian Naval ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat, Shardul and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated in this operation which lasted over 55 days and involved traversing more then 23,000 kilometers by sea - bringing back 3,992 Indians.

Indian Navy has previously undertaken similar evacuation operations as part of Operation Sukoon in 2006 (Beirut) and Operation Rahat in 2015 (Yemen).