Coronavirus: Indian Navy culminates Operation Samudra Setu, brings back 3,992 Indians

The Indian Navy has scripted yet another successful story of a humanitarian mission when it concluded Operation Samudra Setu by bringing back as many as 3,992 citizens from various countries.
Indian Navy ships Jalashwa, Airavat, Shardul and Magar steamed more than 23,000 kilometres during Operation Samudra Setu and undertook the evacuation operation in a smooth and coordinated manner.
Operation Samudra Setu, was launched on May 5, as part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Indian Naval ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat, Shardul and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated in this operation which lasted over 55 days and involved traversing more then 23,000 kilometers by sea - bringing back 3,992 Indians.
Indian Navy has previously undertaken similar evacuation operations as part of Operation Sukoon in 2006 (Beirut) and Operation Rahat in 2015 (Yemen).
"The Covid-19 pandemic has had significant impact on ships and seafarers due to the compact environment and forced ventilation systems onboard ships. It was in these trying times and difficult conditions that the Indian Navy took up the challenge to evacuate our distressed citizens from overseas," an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The greatest challenge for the Indian Navy was to avoid any incident of outbreak of infection onboard the ships during the evacuation operation.
Rigorous measures were planned and medical/safety protocols unique to the operating environment of ships were implemented.
Operation Samudra Setu was undertaken utilising Indian Naval ships best suited for the operation, catering for Covid-19 related social distancing norms vis-à-vis medical arrangements and carrying capacity.
Ships used for the operation were specially provisioned and the clinics onboard the ships were especially equipped with equipment and facilities needed to treat Covid-19 patients. Women officers and military nursing staff were also enlisted to treat female passengers.
Basic amenities and medical facilities were provided to all evacuees during sea passage on these ships.
One of the expectant mothers who undertook passage on Jalashwa, Sonia Jacob, also gave birth to a baby boy within a few hours of reaching Kochi on International Mother’s Day.