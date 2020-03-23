Coronavirus: Indians stranded at Malaysia's airport due to COVID-19 taken to different hostels, hotels, says High Commission

'Indians stuck in Malaysia taken to different places'

PTI, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Mar 23 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 21:21 ist

Hundreds of Indians stranded at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport have been taken to different hostels and hotels in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations, the Indian High Commission here said.

The transit passengers were stranded due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government back home in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"All Indian nationals in Malaysia urged to respect the movement restrictions. Pl stay safe, stay healthy," the High Commission tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, it said, "Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia waiting at KLIA2 taken to different hostels, hotels etc. by @hcikl in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations."

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday. 

