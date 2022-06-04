Coronavirus News Live: India reports dip in daily Covid tally with 3,962 new cases, 26 deaths
Coronavirus News Live: India reports dip in daily Covid tally with 3,962 new cases, 26 deaths
updated: Jun 04 2022, 09:41 ist
Track the latest on the coronavirus situation in India and across the world, only with DH.
09:40
India reports 3,962 fresh cases, 2,697 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 22,416.
07:42
China reports 171 new Covid cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier
07:21
North Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid Covid wave
North Korea reported some 79,100 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death amid its first-ever coronavirus outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Saturday, citing the North's state media KCNA.
07:20
Covid-19 vaccine misinformation still fuels fears surrounding pregnancy, a new study finds
A steady bombardment of coronavirus misinformation during the pandemic has left nearly one-third of American women who are pregnant or who plan to become pregnant believing at least one falsehood about coronavirus vaccinations and pregnancy, according to a new study. A higher share were unsure whether to believe the myths.
The research, conducted in May by the Kaiser Family Foundation, considered three widespread false statements about the vaccines and concluded that about 6 in 10 U.S. adults, as well as 7 in 10 women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, either believed or were unsure about at least one of the false statements.
07:18
China reports 171 new Covid cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier
China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms.
India reports 3,962 fresh cases, 2,697 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 22,416.
China reports 171 new Covid cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier
North Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid Covid wave
North Korea reported some 79,100 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death amid its first-ever coronavirus outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Saturday, citing the North's state media KCNA.
Covid-19 vaccine misinformation still fuels fears surrounding pregnancy, a new study finds
A steady bombardment of coronavirus misinformation during the pandemic has left nearly one-third of American women who are pregnant or who plan to become pregnant believing at least one falsehood about coronavirus vaccinations and pregnancy, according to a new study. A higher share were unsure whether to believe the myths.
The research, conducted in May by the Kaiser Family Foundation, considered three widespread false statements about the vaccines and concluded that about 6 in 10 U.S. adults, as well as 7 in 10 women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, either believed or were unsure about at least one of the false statements.
China reports 171 new Covid cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier
China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms.