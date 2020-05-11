Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Persuade migrant workers on road to return to shelters, MHA tells states

Days after 16 migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad while they were sleeping on the tracks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday asked states to ensure that stranded labourers do not resort to returning to their native places on foot and persuade them to go to a shelter.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states in this regard, saying the situation of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks was noted with "great concern" by the Centre during a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday.

"Since their movement by buses and 'Shramik' special trains have already been allowed to enable their travel to their native places, all state/union territory governments should ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads and on railway tracks," Bhalla wrote.

"In case they are found in such condition, they should appropriately be counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water etc till such time they are facilitated to board the 'Shramik' special trains or buses to their native places," he said.

Bhalla also urged state governments to cooperate with the Railways in running "more number of Shramik special trains" so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a "faster rate".

"I urge upon you all to allow the receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places," he added.

His letter came against the backdrop of the Aurangabad tragedy in which "tired" migrant workers who were walking to their native places slept on railway tracks and were run over by a goods train last week.

There were also reports of a large number of migrant workers returning to their home states on foot after losing jobs and income in their places of work.

