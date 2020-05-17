Coronavirus lockdown: Want a haircut? Your barber may open shop

Those who badly need a hair cut, you can rush to your barbershop on Monday morning itself provided your state government feel it's safe to do so.

The Centre has now allowed the opening of barbershops, salons and spas anywhere barring containment zones but has left it to states to decide on what all facilities to open.

Several people had earlier complained about not allowing barbershops and salons.

Cycle rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab aggregators are also allowed to ply, which would ease transportation woes of people.

Since May 3, there had been substantial opening up of activities but lack of transport facilities had hampered the movement of people to work.

As earlier, wearing of face cover is compulsory in public and workplaces. Spitting will be punishable with fine.

The restrictions on marriage-related gathering will continue and no one can invite more than 50 guests for the function. For funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, and tobacco in public places will not be allowed.