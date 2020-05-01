Coronavirus: MHA issues orders to extend lockdown for 2 more weeks from May 4

The coronavirus lockdown in the country will be extended by two more weeks beyond May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange Zones.

The guidelines have permitted "considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones", an official statement said.

The green zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

Under the new guidelines, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for the public.

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Movement of individuals, for all nonessential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

In the orange zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles, including taxis and cabs, will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

In the green zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity.